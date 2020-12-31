Mithril Achieves Market Cap of $13.83 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 65.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and $13.74 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008445 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00260482 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.