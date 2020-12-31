Mizuho Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $102.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.94.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.27. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $97.98.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
