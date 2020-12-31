Mizuho Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $102.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.94.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.27. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $97.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

