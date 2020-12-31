Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $1.00. Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1,250,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £13.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.56.

About Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.

