Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 1,200 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $2,442,424.11.

On Monday, December 14th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54.

On Monday, November 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $2,955,200.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $1,507,950.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $1,454,850.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $1,079,100.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,117,050.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,053,600.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $111.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

