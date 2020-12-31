Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 1,200 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 21st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $2,442,424.11.
- On Monday, December 14th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54.
- On Monday, November 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $2,955,200.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $1,507,950.00.
- On Monday, November 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $1,454,850.00.
- On Monday, October 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.
- On Monday, October 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $1,079,100.00.
- On Monday, October 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,117,050.00.
- On Monday, October 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,053,600.00.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $111.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
