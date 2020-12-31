Moeda Loyalty Points Tops One Day Volume of $184,911.00 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $9.92 million and $184,911.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00274954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.52 or 0.01951736 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

MDA is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

