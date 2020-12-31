Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MWK. BidaskClub raised shares of Mohawk Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.93.

Shares of MWK opened at $17.39 on Monday. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

