Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,360.00

Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and last traded at GBX 1,360 ($17.77), with a volume of 102369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,346 ($17.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,294.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.78.

In other Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) news, insider Belinda Richards bought 1,557 shares of Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,277 ($16.68) per share, for a total transaction of £19,882.89 ($25,977.12).

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

