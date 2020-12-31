Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $380.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.18.

Shares of SPOT opened at $319.35 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $346.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,140,000 after buying an additional 1,174,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,687,000 after purchasing an additional 496,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,048,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

