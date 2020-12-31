Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,241,000 after buying an additional 736,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 53,667 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

B stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on B. Truist raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

