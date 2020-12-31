Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in China Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in China Telecom by 536.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in China Telecom by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Telecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHA opened at $27.56 on Thursday. China Telecom Co. Limited has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

CHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

China Telecom Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA).

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.