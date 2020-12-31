Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. BidaskClub raised The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.82.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.