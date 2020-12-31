Morgan Stanley Has $5.46 Million Stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 73,718 shares during the period.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a one year low of $45.69 and a one year high of $72.75.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

