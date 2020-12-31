Morgan Stanley Purchases 17,416 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Passage Bio worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PASG. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Passage Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

