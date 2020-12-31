Morgan Stanley Sells 10,130 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MNR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

