Morgan Stanley Sells 13,841 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,280 shares of company stock worth $4,487,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

