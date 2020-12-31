Morgan Stanley Sells 877 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $258.80 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $157.99 and a 52-week high of $260.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.72.

