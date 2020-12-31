Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $408,269.16 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 12,636 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $408,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,563.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Morphic by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MORF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

