Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L) (LON:MTVW) Shares Gap Up to $11,800.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L) (LON:MTVW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11,800.00, but opened at $12,300.00. Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L) shares last traded at $12,400.00, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £483.48 million and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is £107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 68.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

