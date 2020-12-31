Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Price Down 75%

Shares of Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM) were down 75% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,958,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,520,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25.

Mporium Group Company Profile (LON:MPM)

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

