mStable USD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $598,108.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $26.91 million and $598,108.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003483 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,804.43 or 0.99720952 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000249 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 26,742,785 tokens. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.