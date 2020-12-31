MyWish Hits Market Capitalization of $468,601.72 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. MyWish has a total market cap of $468,601.72 and approximately $2,887.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyWish has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00295889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00026143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.16 or 0.01977303 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

