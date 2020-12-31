NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $286,222.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares in the company, valued at $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,848,000 after purchasing an additional 337,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 177,194 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

