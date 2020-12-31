National Bank Financial Raises New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) Price Target to C$45.50

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$45.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) stock opened at C$36.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.76 million and a PE ratio of 85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33. New Look Vision Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$20.11 and a 52 week high of C$36.00.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$86.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Look Vision Group Inc. will post 1.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

