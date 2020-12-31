National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

