Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Up 7.5%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15. 153,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 629,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.
