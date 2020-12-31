Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Up 7.5%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15. 153,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 629,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.