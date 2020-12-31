Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,754,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 683,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neovasc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

The firm has a market cap of $28.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Neovasc by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

