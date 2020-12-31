Nestree (EGG) One Day Volume Tops $522,731.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $522,731.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,586.16 or 0.99748980 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012317 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,380,030,850 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.