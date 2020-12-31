Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Price Up 5%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 615,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 337,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $285.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. Research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Antony C. Ball acquired 545,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $1,940,502.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antony C. Ball acquired 271,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $939,915.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,456,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,151 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

