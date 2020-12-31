Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Down 8.1%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.30. 931,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,066,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Net Element from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. The business had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NETE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 790.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

