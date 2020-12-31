NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of NetApp by 539.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.33. 1,346,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

