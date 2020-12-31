Netrum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $386.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Netrum has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Netrum has a market cap of $47,109.57 and $386.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000208 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

