Neural Protocol (NRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,457.71

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $12,457.71 and $1,539.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Neural Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00027647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00130521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00566383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00163152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00310632 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

