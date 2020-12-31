Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.90. Neuralstem shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 1,096,385 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Neuralstem Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUR)

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

