Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.98

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $129.15 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00128572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00181915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00563263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306576 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00085437 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 132,377,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,376,775 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

