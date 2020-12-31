Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.12. Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,471,459 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

