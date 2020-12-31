News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. News has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.63.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of News by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of News by 1,359.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.