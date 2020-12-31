Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Trading Up 5.6%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 423,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 218,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several research analysts have commented on NEWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 80.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

