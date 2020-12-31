Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.42

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.42 and last traded at C$12.42, with a volume of 1740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

About Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

