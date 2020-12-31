Nexo Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001879 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Hotbit. In the last week, Nexo has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $305.05 million and approximately $14.47 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00128584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00181933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00565535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00307354 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00084338 BTC.

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Mercatox, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, DDEX, Hotbit and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

