NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

EGOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

EGOV stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. NIC has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.26.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIC will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in NIC by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in NIC by 134.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in NIC by 18.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 428,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in NIC by 8.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

