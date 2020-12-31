Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Up to $1,367.50

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,367.50, but opened at $1,420.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,350.00, with a volume of 3,028 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of £499.08 million and a PE ratio of 28.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,225.36.

Nichols plc (NICL.L) Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

