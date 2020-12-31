Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $47.77. Approximately 346,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 313,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

NOAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Noah alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Noah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Noah by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 379.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 34,696 shares during the period. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.