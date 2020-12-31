Noir (NOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $479,650.88

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Noir has a market capitalization of $479,650.88 and approximately $852.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Noir has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,402,333 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

