Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.68 ($4.33).

NOKIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.