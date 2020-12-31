Nord/LB Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €110.57 ($130.08).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €108.40 ($127.53) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €109.64. Symrise AG has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

