NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €48.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €41.88 ($49.27) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 719.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.03. NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €42.38 ($49.86).

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

