NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €48.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €41.88 ($49.27) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 719.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.03. NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €42.38 ($49.86).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

