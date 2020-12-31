Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NESRF shares. UBS Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Star Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

