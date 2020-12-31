Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 557,111 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 558,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 523,323 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,370,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,755,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 396,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,020. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.67.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

