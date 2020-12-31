Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 14.3%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) (CVE:NBVA)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.60. 243,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 139,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm has a market cap of C$33.86 million and a P/E ratio of -13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

