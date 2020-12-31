NuBits (USNBT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $586.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $586.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00128572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00181915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00563263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306576 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00085437 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.